Covid-19: Rajasthan mandates RT-PCR test for all international passengers on arrival in state

The Rajasthan government on Sunday issued a fresh advisory for international passengers arriving in the state, mandating an RT-PCR test for detection of the Covid-19 infection.

The state had reported 2,606 new cases of coronavirus and eight fresh Covid-related deaths. Of the new cases, 735 were reported from Jaipur, 215 from Jodhpur, 138 from Udaipur, 123 from Ajmer and 115 from Nagaur, according to the health department.

As many as 4,973 people recovered from the viral disease, the health buletin further read.

The revised guidelines by Rajasthan comes days after the Union ministry of health and family welfare revised its guidelines for international arrivals in the wake of an improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The demarcation of ‘at-risk’ countries has been removed from the new guidelines that will come into effect from February 14.

The health ministry has also recommended 14 days of self-monitoring post-arrival as against a seven-day home quarantine which was mandated earlier.

Besides, passengers arriving in India should submit complete and factual information in the self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha Portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before the scheduled travel, including travel details of the last 14 days. They must also submit a negative RT-PCR test report within 72 hours before undertaking the journey or a certificate of completing the full primary vaccination schedule.

