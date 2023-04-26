Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Covid-19: Rajasthan records 498 fresh cases, three deaths

Covid-19: Rajasthan records 498 fresh cases, three deaths

PTI |
Apr 26, 2023 10:49 PM IST

One death was recorded each in Barmer, Bharatpur and Dausa, the report said.

Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded three more deaths linked to Covid-19 and reported 498 fresh caseload additions, according to a Health department report.

The state's active caseload currently stands at 3,440.

One death was recorded each in Barmer, Bharatpur and Dausa, the report said.

Jaipur has recorded the highest number of fresh infections with 110, followed by 46 in Udaipur, 41 in Ajmer, 38 in Chittorgarh, 37 in Bharatpur, 35 in Jodhpur and 26 in Bikaner.

The state's active caseload currently stands at 3,440, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus rajasthan jaipur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP