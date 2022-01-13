Covid-19: Rajasthan reports 9,881 cases, seven deaths

Rajasthan recorded 9,881 fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths due to it on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, the state currently has 45,565 active cases and 2,757 people recovered from the infection on Thursday.

Of the 9,881 new cases reported till Thursday evening, 2,785 are in Jaipur, 777 in Jodhpur, 765 in Kota, 767 in Alwar, 678 in Bikaner, 598 in Udaipur, 435 in Bharatpur, 317 in Pali, 364 in Bharatpur, 335 in Barmer, and 275 in Ajmer district.

Of the seven deaths, two each are from Sikar and Jaipur and one each from Barmer, Jhunjhunu and Nagaur.

A total of 8,988 people have died due to the coronavirus infection in the state so far.