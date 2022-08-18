Dalit boy death: AAP stir outside Cong HQ after party announces ₹20 lakh aide
- A huge police deployment was also seen at the spot as the protestors raised slogans and created unrest and some party workers were detained.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the matter of giving a job to a family member of the Dalit student - who died last month after he was allegedly thrashed over touching a water pot - is now being fast-tracked. He also said that apart from the compensation given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a financial assistance of ₹20 lakh will also be provided by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). “Earlier cases - regarding giving a job to a family member - are being examined. This matter has been taken up under the case officer scheme so that a fast track trial can be conducted,” he said, adding that the 'entire nation is hurt by the death of a 9-year-old innocent child".
His comments on Thursday came amid huge criticism over the death, including from his own party colleagues.
“Compensation amount of SC-ST Act and assistance amount was given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Apart from this, on the instructions of AICC, a financial assistance of ₹20 lakh is being given to the victim's family by the State Congress Committee,” he announced via a series of tweets. Earlier, the state government had announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the affected family. He also assured a speedy investigation and strict punishment for the accused.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the Congress Headquarters. A huge police deployment was also seen at the spot as the protestors raised slogans and created unrest and some party workers were detained.
In Rajasthan's Jalore, nine-year-old Dalit student was thrashed by a teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a water pot in the school. He died on August 13 during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Accused teacher Chhail Singh (40) was arrested.
