Gehlot faces criticism from section of Congress leaders over Dalit boy’s death
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has faced criticism from a section of his party leaders over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit student in Jalore apart from opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The boy died after a teacher allegedly thrashed him for drinking water from a pot meant for upper caste students and teachers.
Congress lawmaker Panachand Meghwal sent his resignation to Gehlot on Monday citing rising cases of atrocities against Dalits. He said Dalits were being killed in the name of drinking water , keeping moustache or riding a mare. “In the name of probe, files are sent here and there, and the judicial process is stalled.”
Over half a dozen councillors from the Baran Municipal Council also submitted their resignations on Tuesday even as Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who revoted against Gehlot in 2020, met the boy’s family and announced ₹20 lakh assistance.
Pilot said the boy’s dead body was buried at night and force was used against his family while demanding action against officials responsible for it. “The family is still living under fear,” he said. “Such discrimination is taking place even after 75 years of independence. This is a matter of self-introspection for all.” He said the FIR filed in the case said the boy drank water “from a pot which was of his master.”
Rajasthan Scheduled Caste Commission head and lawmaker Khiladi Lal Bairwa demanded ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job as was given to the family of Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded in Udaipur.
A Congress leader said the boy’s death has again highlighted factionalism within the party. Congress spokesman RC Choudhary insisted the party leaders are not against the government but are speaking on behalf of the people.
Political analyst Manish Godha said Pilot’s comments indicate that differences between the leaders have not been sorted out. He added instead of BJP, Congress lawmakers have been vocal as Dalits are their traditional voters.
State BJP chief Satish Poonia said there has been infighting within Congress since the government was formed in 2018. “...those in government are facing the ire of people as atrocities on Dalits have increased. The leaders have moral responsibility towards the people, and also have to face the elections.”
Five of a family killed in road accident near Pune
Five members of a family were killed and one was seriously injured in a road accident near Ranjangaon MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Pune- Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon, officials said. Police officials said that the accident took place after a container coming from the wrong side rammed into a car, at 1:30 am on Wednesday. All these are residents of Avane Budruk village in Ahmednagar district. Ranjangoan MIDC police are investigating the case.
Bengaluru crime watch: Gambling ring busted; 13 caught, over ₹1 lakh seized
Bengaluru City Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested as many 13 persons in connection with an illegal gambling ring and seized over Rs 1 lakh from them. The incident occurred within the Kodigehalli police station limits. The identities of the accused have not been revealed but CCB officials said the accused were running 'andar bahar' games in the gambling den. Andhar Bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards.
Karnataka Cong requests officials to remove Savarkar's posters in Udupi
The Congress party in Udupi district requested the police and district administration to remove Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's posters installed on the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations. Their move comes after Karnataka Police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost.
Bihar: 27 kanwariyas injured after bus hits divider near Purnia
At least 27 kanwariyas were injured, eight of them seriously, when a bus bound to Kishanganj from Deoghar hit the divider on NH-31 near Kajra bridge under Dagarua police station about 15km from Purnia district headquarters on Wednesday morning. Station house officer, Dagarua Ramchandra Mandal claimed the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver. An injured, identified as Ghan Shyam Pandit, said they were returning from Deoghar and were on their way to Chhatarghat in Kishanganj.
AAP women's wing files complaint against Priyank Kharge for ‘derogatory’ remark
The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, seeking action against former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge over his lewd remark that women seeking government jobs in the BJP-ruled state have to give sexual favours. "MLA Priyank Kharge has spoken out against women during an event in Kalaburagi on August 12," AAP's Bengaluru women's wing president, Kushala Swamy, told reporters here.
