Dalits stage protest in Bharatpur against attack on rally

Jaipur: Dalits took to the streets at Seh in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Tuesday against an alleged attack on a rally to mark Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, which left nine people injured. They alleged members of the Gujjar community and their elected representatives objected to the rally before attacking it with sticks.

The protesting Dalits alleged a false case of theft was later lodged against over two dozen Dalits. They held placards, carried cattle, and bags, and sought swift action. The protesters threatened to leave their village for a safer place if the police complaint lodged against them was not withdrawn.

In a memorandum submitted to district collector Alok Ranjan, they said, “The entire community will protest if any Dalit is arrested in the false case.”

A protester said they were not being allowed to live in the village after they took out the rally. “They are levelling false allegations of theft against Dalits.”

Ranjan said stones were thrown at the rally and that a complaint was lodged against nine. “...one person was arrested...” He added the Gujjar community also lodged a First Information Report on April 16, alleging members of the Dalit community attacked them and damaged their vehicles.

Ranjan said the administration is unbiased. “Three of the accused have been arrested and efforts to nab others are on. Some people are trying to disturb the peace... they are being identified. The administration is constantly holding talks and no migration is taking place.”

Additional police superintendent Chandra Prakash Sharma said they have assured Dalits of an unbiased probe. “But they are demanding the quashing of the case, which is not possible.”

