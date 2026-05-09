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Disciplinary action against medical staff following death of two postpartum women in Kota

Disciplinary action against medical staff following death of two postpartum women in Kota

Published on: May 09, 2026 10:29 am IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, The Rajasthan government has taken disciplinary action against medical staff following the death of two postpartum women after caesarean operations at the New Medical College Hospital in Kota, officials said on Friday.

Disciplinary action against medical staff following death of two postpartum women in Kota

A senior doctor and two nursing personnel have been suspended, while a contractual doctor has been dismissed from service. Show-cause notices have been issued to two other doctors also, they said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed a fair and time-bound probe into the incident, officials said.

Medical Education Commissioner Babulal Goyal visited Kota and reviewed the situation with hospital authorities and staff.

Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore said preliminary findings indicated serious lapses in adherence to medical protocols and procedures.

Based on these findings, associate professor in the general surgery department, Dr Navneet Kumar, has been suspended, while UTB assistant professor Dr Shraddha Upadhyay has been dismissed from service, she said.

Two nursing officers Gurjot Kaur and Nimesh Verma  have also been suspended for alleged negligence in duty, including lapses in monitoring patients and compliance with prescribed protocols, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Disciplinary action against medical staff following death of two postpartum women in Kota
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Disciplinary action against medical staff following death of two postpartum women in Kota
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