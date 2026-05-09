Jaipur, The Rajasthan government has taken disciplinary action against medical staff following the death of two postpartum women after caesarean operations at the New Medical College Hospital in Kota, officials said on Friday.

Disciplinary action against medical staff following death of two postpartum women in Kota

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A senior doctor and two nursing personnel have been suspended, while a contractual doctor has been dismissed from service. Show-cause notices have been issued to two other doctors also, they said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed a fair and time-bound probe into the incident, officials said.

Medical Education Commissioner Babulal Goyal visited Kota and reviewed the situation with hospital authorities and staff.

Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore said preliminary findings indicated serious lapses in adherence to medical protocols and procedures.

Based on these findings, associate professor in the general surgery department, Dr Navneet Kumar, has been suspended, while UTB assistant professor Dr Shraddha Upadhyay has been dismissed from service, she said.

Two nursing officers Gurjot Kaur and Nimesh Verma  have also been suspended for alleged negligence in duty, including lapses in monitoring patients and compliance with prescribed protocols, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Show-cause notices have been issued to Dr B L Patidar and Dr Neha Sehra, both unit heads in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, seeking explanations regarding supervisory responsibility, monitoring of treatment and post-operative care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Show-cause notices have been issued to Dr B L Patidar and Dr Neha Sehra, both unit heads in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, seeking explanations regarding supervisory responsibility, monitoring of treatment and post-operative care. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said instructions have been issued to ensure proper treatment and close monitoring of all admitted patients, while a detailed inquiry into the incident is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said instructions have been issued to ensure proper treatment and close monitoring of all admitted patients, while a detailed inquiry into the incident is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry report is received, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry report is received, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 12-13 pregnant women underwent C-section surgeries on Monday evening. Within eight to 12 hours after the procedures, the condition of six women deteriorated critically, with a sudden drop in blood pressure and platelets, along with urinary blockage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 12-13 pregnant women underwent C-section surgeries on Monday evening. Within eight to 12 hours after the procedures, the condition of six women deteriorated critically, with a sudden drop in blood pressure and platelets, along with urinary blockage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The affected women were shifted to the nephrology department the same night. One of the women, identified as Payal , died during treatment on Tuesday. Another woman, Jyoti Nayak , a resident of Kota, died during treatment on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The affected women were shifted to the nephrology department the same night. One of the women, identified as Payal , died during treatment on Tuesday. Another woman, Jyoti Nayak , a resident of Kota, died during treatment on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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