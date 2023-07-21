Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Rajasthan's Jaipur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Rajasthan's Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 4.09 am and was measured at a depth of 10 kilometres, NCS said.

(Representative Image)

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Although, no reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, “Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!”

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted 61 kilometres East of Mizoram's Ngopa in the early hours of Thursday, the NCS reported.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail