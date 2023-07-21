Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Rajasthan's Jaipur
The earthquake occurred at around 4.09 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Rajasthan's Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 4.09 am and was measured at a depth of 10 kilometres, NCS said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
Although, no reports of casualties or damages are known yet.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, “Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!”
