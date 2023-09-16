Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Jaipur News / ED arrests Anil Kumar Meena, RPSC member Babulal Katara in Rajasthan paper leak case

ED arrests Anil Kumar Meena, RPSC member Babulal Katara in Rajasthan paper leak case

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Sep 16, 2023 02:46 PM IST

ED arrests RPSC member Babulal Katara and Anil Kumar Meena in Rajasthan paper leak case; assets worth ₹3.11 crore attached.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Babulal Katara, Member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and Anil Kumar Meena in connection with the Paper Leak case in Rajasthan, officials said Saturday.

ED arrests RPSC member & another in Rajasthan paper leak case; properties worth 3.11 crore attached. (Representative Image)

Katara and Meena were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act and sent to the custody of ED for three days by a special court, they said.

The Directorate had taken over the case filed by Rajasthan Police in connection with the leak of the General Knowledge paper conducted by RPSC for the recruitment of Senior Teacher Grade II between December 21 and 24, 2022.

It is alleged that Katara leaked the paper and sold it to Meena who through his syndicate supplied it to candidates for 8-10 lakh, they said.

"Earlier, ED conducted a search at 15 premises of accused persons on 05.06.2023, resulting in recovery of incriminating documents/digital records. Further, ED has also provisionally attached movable & immovable properties worth 3.11 Crore (approx) of Babulal Katara, Anil Meena AKA Sher Singh Meena and others vide Provisional Attachment Order dated 18.08.2023," the agency said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi enforcement directorate rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP