Ensure adequate power supply to farmers, says Rajasthan CM
Ensure adequate power supply to farmers, says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the farmers should be motivated to adopt drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation system by establishing coordination with the officers of the Agriculture Department.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked the officials to ensure adequate supply of electricity to the farmers in view of the sowing of crops in the Rabi season.

He said the power companies should prepare a long-term action plan to reduce the debt burden and strengthen the transmission distribution system.

Gehlot was addressing the review meeting of the Energy Department at the chief minister's residence on Monday.

He said the farmers should be motivated to adopt drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation system by establishing coordination with the officers of the Agriculture Department.

According to a statement, in the meeting, Minister of State for Power Bhanwar Singh Bhati said farmers are getting a lot of benefits from the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Energy Yojana'.

In the meeting, officials said that since December 2018, about 2.5 lakh agriculture connections have been given.

In another review meeting, Gehlot said 'Shudh ke liye Yudhh' campaign should be launched continuously so that fear is created among those who practise food adulteration.

He said it is the right of the citizens to get pure food products and departments concerned should play an active role in it to ensure the purity of food items.

He stressed the need for better coordination of Food and Supplies Department and Medical Department to take action against those responsible for adulteration. Also, to make the campaign more effective, instructions were given for setting up laboratories in all the districts of the state and for the early appointment of Food Safety Commissioner in the Food Directorate established for the prevention of adulteration. 

