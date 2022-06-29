‘Fake news,’ says Rajasthan police as post claiming ‘biryanis to Udaipur accused’ goes viral

After Rajasthan police arrested two accused of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, a social media post has been making rounds on Wednesday, claiming those arrested will be served biryani in jail. In response, state police posted - a 'fake news alert'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a screengrab of the post, the police tweeted: "A fake news story is going viral on social media. It is absolutely wrong. The Rajasthan police will take strict action against the heinous criminals involved in Udaipur crime. Police will not deal softly with anti-social elements." Rajasthan police is committed to maintain law and order in the state, it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the state will uncover the 'conspiracy' behind the cold-blooded murder of Kanhaiya Lal. "It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

On Tuesday he condemned the incident and said the culprits will not be saved.

Meanwhile, Udaipur Superintdent of Police Manoj Kumar appealed to people to have faith in the law and asked them to maintain law and order. "Action will be taken against the accused. I appeal to everyone to have faith in the law. Law and order situation is under control. No incident has happened after the murder and the situation is completely under control," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In order to prevent the situation from escalating, the authorities have suspended mobile internet services - as much to prevent the gruesome video from being circulated as to stop fake news, like the above, from being spread.

Additional police forces have been rushed to Udaipur and large gatherings banned.

Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered, had shared a social media post in support of suspended ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her comments in the Prophet Mohammed row. The two accused posted a video boasting about his killing and even threatened prime minister Narendra Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail