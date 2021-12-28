Farm loans: Rajasthan sends proposal to banks for one-time loan waiver scheme

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said a proposal has been sent to the banks to provide relief to the poor farmers by bringing a one-time loan waiver scheme for a waiver of crop loans of nationalised banks.

“Proposals have been sent to nationalised banks in this regard and the banks should extend necessary cooperation to the state government in loan waiver of farmers,” Gehlot said while addressing a meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and a seminar of the NABARD through video conference.

He said by implementing the proposal, the nationalised banks should extend necessary cooperation to the state government in loan waiver of farmers.

Gehlot said in the one-time loan waiver scheme recently introduced by the State Bank of India (SBI), agricultural loans classified as non-performing assets have been waived. He said 90% of the loan has been waived by the bank while the remaining 10% was paid by the farmer, and asked other banks to provide relief to poor farmers on similar lines.

“The state government is ready to give 10% share of the farmer in this scheme. The aim of the state government and banks is to provide relief to the farmers,” said the chief minister.

Gehlot said many efforts have been made by the state government to provide relief to the common man and to maintain the pace of development. He said farm loans of ₹14,000 crore from cooperative banks have been waived so far. The farmers’ loans from nationalised banks declared NPA on November 20, 2018, are yet to be waived.

