jaipur news

Farm loans: Rajasthan sends proposal to banks for one-time loan waiver scheme

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said in a one-time loan waiver scheme introduced by SBI, 90% of the loan was waived by the bank while 10% was given by the farmer
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the state government will give relief to poor farmers by bringing a one-time scheme to waive crop loans taken from nationalised banks (PTI)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:08 AM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said a proposal has been sent to the banks to provide relief to the poor farmers by bringing a one-time loan waiver scheme for a waiver of crop loans of nationalised banks.

“Proposals have been sent to nationalised banks in this regard and the banks should extend necessary cooperation to the state government in loan waiver of farmers,” Gehlot said while addressing a meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and a seminar of the NABARD through video conference.

He said by implementing the proposal, the nationalised banks should extend necessary cooperation to the state government in loan waiver of farmers.

Gehlot said in the one-time loan waiver scheme recently introduced by the State Bank of India (SBI), agricultural loans classified as non-performing assets have been waived. He said 90% of the loan has been waived by the bank while the remaining 10% was paid by the farmer, and asked other banks to provide relief to poor farmers on similar lines.

“The state government is ready to give 10% share of the farmer in this scheme. The aim of the state government and banks is to provide relief to the farmers,” said the chief minister.

Gehlot said many efforts have been made by the state government to provide relief to the common man and to maintain the pace of development. He said farm loans of 14,000 crore from cooperative banks have been waived so far. The farmers’ loans from nationalised banks declared NPA on November 20, 2018, are yet to be waived.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

