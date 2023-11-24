Five killed, two injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Churu district

At least five people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Thursday late night, police said.



Police said the head-on collision of a Bolero and a car took place near Bhadasar village of Sardarshahar tehsil.

Sardarshahar police station house officer Madan lal Vishnoi told HT that the passengers in Bolero were returning from Kalubas village of Sridungargarh to their native Dulrasar village after attending a marriage.

The vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction between Aadsar and Bhadasar villages, the collision took place around 10.45pm, he said.

Madan Lal added that following the incident, a police team reached the spot and pulled out injured from the damaged vehicles and rushed them to the CHC at Sridungargarh, from where they were referred to Bikaner.

Madanlal and Noparam died on the spot while one Murlidhar Parik died during treatment in the community health centre (CHC) in Sridungargarh, said police, adding that Bhom Singh and Vasim Akhtar– the vehicle drivers, lost their lives in PBM hospital in Bikaner on Friday morning.

