Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Five members of family found dead in well in Jaipur; police suspect suicide
jaipur news

Five members of family found dead in well in Jaipur; police suspect suicide

The deceased were identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.
Bodies of five members of the same family were found in a well in Jaipur district's Dudu town.(ANI)
Published on May 28, 2022 04:31 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

The bodies of five members of a family, including a newborn baby, were found in a well in the Dudu area here on Saturday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

They used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla. They had left home on the pretext of going to a market on May 25, the police said.

After they failed to return home, their family members put up missing posters at different locations and lodged a missing complaint with the police, they said.

"The bodies have been fished out and post-mortem examination is underway, SHO, Dudu, Chetaram said.

The deceased were identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.

The three sisters were married to the same family. There are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaipur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP