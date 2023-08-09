Chef killed over poor quality of food at Rajasthan restaurant

Four people allegedly killed a 38-year-old chef over the poor quality of food served to them at a restaurant at Ramgarh in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, a police officer said and added the accused have been arrested.

Police said a post-mortem will be conducted upon the arrival of the cook’s family. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the restaurant owner filed a complaint late on Monday night saying the four complained about the quality of the food, which led to a heated argument. The owner added the customers attacked Shiva Deshmukh, the chef who was from Telangana. He rushed to the restaurant and immediately took an injured chef to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police superintendent Vikas Sangwan said that they have lodged a case under Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 and arrested the four accused. He said that a prima facie investigation showed the accused did not like the food and attacked the cook. “A post-mortem will be conducted on arrival of the chef’s family,” he said.

