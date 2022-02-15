Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 4 Gujarat cops returning after arresting suspect in Delhi die in Jaipur accident
4 Gujarat cops returning after arresting suspect in Delhi die in Jaipur accident

The four policemen were on their way to Gujarat from Delhi after arresting the accused. Their SUV lost control, hit the divider and then rammed into a tree.
The four cops in the SUV included a head constable and three constables of Gujarat police. They were taking the accused from Delhi to Gujarat. (Representational Image)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 04:10 PM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Five persons, including four policemen of the Gujarat police, were killed in a road accident on Jaipur-Delhi highway near Shahpura area in Jaipur rural around 2 am on Tuesday, police said.

The four cops were on their way to Gujarat from Delhi after arresting an accused when their SUV rammed into a tree near the Manijhar area under Bhabru police station. The impact of the collision was so intense that the vehicle body was cut to recover the body.

The speeding vehicle lost control and hit the divider, then rammed into a tree, police said.

The four cops in the SUV included a head constable and three constables of Gujarat police and they were taking the accused to Gujarat, the police added.

The deceased are identified as head constable Mansukh Bhai, constables Bhikha Bhai, Shakti Singh, Irfan Khan and the accused, Faizan. All died on the spot.

Expressing his condolence, chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “It is sad to know about the death of five people including four policemen when the vehicle of Gujarat Police carrying accused from Delhi to Gujarat crashed in Bhabru area of Jaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength, and may the soul of the departed rest in peace.”

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

