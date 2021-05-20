‘Free treatment for back fungus across all districts’: Rajasthan CM

After notifying Mucormycosis (black fungus) as an epidemic, the Rajasthan government on Thursday announced free treatment for the disease in the state.

“The state along with creating awareness among masses related to its symptoms and precautions has also made arrangements of its free treatment across all districts of the state,” the chief minister said.

Gehlot tweeted that the state government should have complete details of patients of black fungus. In view of this, it has been notified as an epidemic under Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020.

The government is also making arrangements for the diseases to be treated at the private hospitals empanelled under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojna, said Gehlot.

The CM said cases of black fungus are constantly increasing due to Covid-19. It is coming as a side effect of Covid-19. In such a situation, it is necessary to ensure integrated treatment of black fungus and Covid-19. “The mortality rate due to black fungus is higher and therefore its timely treatment at the initial stage is necessary,” he said.

The state health department has also issued its medical protocol as recommended by the Mucormycosis board comprising experts from 11 departments. The protocol will focus on prevention, symptoms, treatment and investigation of the black fungus.

The state is facing a shortage of drug liposomal amphotericin B used for the treatment of black fungus. The Gehlot government has ordered the serum company to purchase 2500 vials of liposomal amphotericin B. The government is contacting the eight big pharma companies of the country and a global tender is also being made for the purchase of the drug.

The state has received only 700 vials from the Government of India and the state has requested at least 50,000. “The GoI has also allotted 1600 injections of liposomal amphotericin B, which are expected to arrive today,” said a senior official.

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the health department had started a separate OPD and ward at the SMS hospital from Sunday. Currently, 56 patients are admitted and 14 beds are vacant at the health facility. Around 10-12 cases of black fungus are being reported to the OPD daily.