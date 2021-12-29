Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gehlot contrasts Dharma Sansad to 1893 World's Parliament of Religions

Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that no arrest has so far been made in the case, which is a mockery of law and order situation.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 11:27 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said great men like Swami Vivekananda have emerged from discussion in Dharma Sansad held in Chicago in 1893 unlike the "unruly and wicked" people emerging from discussion held in Uttarakhand.

He said the people of the country should decide whether we need a great personality like Swami Vivekananda or those who talk about riots and genocide.

"Let us all think that a Dharma Sansad was held in Chicago in 1893 where great men like Swami Vivekananda emerged from the discussion. Unruly and wicked people are coming out of the religious parliaments being held here," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said no arrest has been made in Uttarakhand yet, which is a mockery of law and order situation.

"It is very shameful that even after more than a week of the controversial Dharma Sansad held in Uttarakhand, no arrest has been made. In a conversation with a media channel, the chief minister of Uttarakhand expressed ignorance about this issue, which is surprising when he himself holds the Home Department portfolio," he said.

RELATED STORIES

The chief Minister said that in the BJP-ruled states, even artists, journalists and comedians were charged with sections of National Security Act (NSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, but despite speeches inciting genocide in Uttarakhand, no arrests have been made.

He said that in the name of Dharma Sansad, work is being done to incite people for genocide and abusing freedom fighters like Gandhiji and Nehru.

Provocative speeches inciting violence against Muslims were allegedly made by participants at the event held at Ved Niketan Dham in Uttarakhand's Haridwar from December 16 to 19.

Topics
ashok gehlot rajasthan
