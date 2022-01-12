Girl found abandoned in critical condition in Alwar, rape suspected

JAIPUR: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and abandoned on an overbridge in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Tuesday night, police said and added her condition was critical, and she was referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

Police said a passer-by spotted the girl around 8.30 pm and informed them. The girl was admitted to a local hospital but due to excessive bleeding, she was rushed to Jaipur for treatment. Police said the girl was unable to speak and that her parents said she has a speech disorder. They added she was missing since afternoon and her parents had lodged a missing complaint.

Police superintendent (Alwar) Tejaswani Gautam said the girl is in a critical condition. “It appears that she was raped and left on the overbridge near a railway crossing.”

Police have formed teams to arrest the accused. A dog squad and forensic science teams were also working on the spot. Police said CCTV footage was being examined.

