Govt wants to sell everything that Congress built to its friends: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the Centre over growing inflation and said that the BJP-led government wants to sell everything that the Congress built over the last 70 years.

Addressing the Mehangai Hatao Rally in Jaipur, the Congress General Secretary said, "When you elected them (BJP), you laid your trust in them that the country will progress. They used to say that Congress did not do anything in the past 70 years. But I want to ask them, what did you do in the last seven years? Show us one institution that you built for education, one AIIMS that you built for the healthcare system. The airport that you use to fly was also built by Congress. Today the government wants to sell everything that Congress made to its friends."

Hitting out at the Centre over growing inflation, she said that the prices of eatables and fuel are sky-high but nobody listens to the common man.

"You are here today because an LPG cylinder costs around ₹1000, mustard oil costs around ₹200 per litre, petrol and diesel prices are sky-high, and no one is listening to the troubles being faced by the common man," she said.

The Congress leader further alleged UP's Yogi Adityanath government is spending crores of rupees on advertisements but was not providing fertilizers to the farmers.

"Today's govt at the Centre is only about lies. This government is working for a few industrialists. The amount of money they spend on advertisements, why don't they give it to the farmers? The government in Uttar Pradesh is spending thousands of crores on advertisements. But the same government is unable to provide fertilizer to the farmers," Vadra said.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were also present at the rally.

Rajasthan Assembly polls are slated to be held in 2023.