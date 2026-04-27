...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Great Indian Travel Bazaar begins in Jaipur

Great Indian Travel Bazaar begins in Jaipur

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:53 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Jaipur, The 15th edition of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar , a B2B inbound tourism event, began in Jaipur, bringing together global buyers, policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Great Indian Travel Bazaar begins in Jaipur

The three-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the Rajasthan tourism department and FICCI at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at a hotel late Sunday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said tourism is a key driver of economic growth, generating employment and investment in the state.

"The state government is working to position Rajasthan as a year-round tourism destination through initiatives such as heritage restoration, stepwell conservation, development of new circuits including Shekhawati and improvement of infrastructure," she said.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas said tourism is central to the vision of a developed Rajasthan.

He said the state's Tourism Policy 2025 focuses on investment promotion, ease of doing business and expansion in segments such as homestays, film tourism and eco-tourism.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jaipur economic growth
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Great Indian Travel Bazaar begins in Jaipur
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Great Indian Travel Bazaar begins in Jaipur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.