Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees
jaipur news

Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees

Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
Northwest and central India recorded heatwaves during the second half of March. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 10:39 PM IST
PTI |

 Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Jalore being the hottest city at 45.2 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heat waves and an orange alert for severe heat waves in some parts of the state for the next five days, an IMD spokesperson said.

Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.8 in Phalodi, 44.4 each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, 44.3 in Sriganganagar, 44 in Bikaner, and 43.2 degrees Celsius in Churu. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan jaipur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP