Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Heavy rains reported at many places in Rajasthan in last 24 hours
jaipur news

Heavy rains reported at many places in Rajasthan in last 24 hours

The highest rainfall of 250 mm was recorded in Gagron town of Jhalawar district, it said. Marwar junction in Pali district received 205 mm rainfall, the MeT office said.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The MeT office has predicted heavy rains at isolated places and extremely heavy rains at some places in Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions on Monday.(Satish Bate/HT file photo. Representative image)

Many places in Rajasthan received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Monday.

The highest rainfall of 250 mm was recorded in Gagron town of Jhalawar district, it said.

Marwar junction in Pali district received 205 mm rainfall, the MeT office said.

Some places in Jhalawar, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Rajsamand and Pali recorded heavy to very heavy rains, it said.

The MeT office has predicted heavy rains at isolated places and extremely heavy rains at some places in Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions on Monday.

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in Bharatpur division with the possibility of heavy rains at one or two places, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice

Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Clip is too cute

Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ricks and wearing masks is a hit
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP