‘I think I can retire’: Raje lauds ‘responsible’ young leaders

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday hinted about retiring from politics, telling people that they have made the BJP leaders responsible and that she does not have to keep an eye on them any longer.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said people have made the BJP leaders responsible and that she does not have to keep an eye on them any longer. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raje, a two time chief minister, is campaigning in her constituency Jhalawar, which she has represented five times.

Addressing a public meeting, Raje referred at retirement.

“The most important thing to consider is that now I think I can retire. Today when I heard my son, MP sahab, when I heard him speak, I felt you all have taught him well… with some love, some anger you have put him on the right path. Now I don’t have to get after him, you have done that,” she said.

Raje went on to appreciate the BJP workers and the public.

“The work done by this team and the encouragement given to them by you all (public)… all the MLAs are here before you… I have faith that today there is no need for me to keep an eye on them. They will do your work without any monitoring. What training you have given them. This is Jhalawar and we will always remember Jhalawar,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raje will file her nomination for the assembly election on Saturday. Voting is due on 200 assembly constituencies in the state on November 25. Counting will take place on December 3.

“When I came to Jhalawar, I used to think where have I come. But after 34 years, there are such roads, water works have started… today we travel not in vehicles or buses but planes land here, trains are coming… today people ask where is Jhalawar, people want to come here to invest,” she said

“When all this work happens, I can tell you, investment will come here,” she added.

Yunus Khan may contest as independent

Meanwhile, after being denied a ticket by the BJP, Yunus Khan, a former cabinet minister and close confidant of Vasundhara Raje, has given indications of contesting the assembly election as an independent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khan, BJP’s only Muslim face, did not find a place from Deedwana constituency in the BJP’s third list. The party has given the ticket to Jitendra Singh Jodha who was also the candidate in 2018 but lost to Congress’s Chetan Dudi.

After the declaration of names, Khan voiced his disappointment in a video.

Khan said, “I have a long association with the BJP and the people of Deedwana. I request you all that I will come to Deedwana on November 4 and meet you all. There we will together decide on our next course of action. I have always listened to your opinion and this time too I will go by it. This is a democracy and, in a democracy, public is supreme and I will abide by their decision.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2013, the party fielded Khan from Tonk assembly constituency against Congress leader Sachin Pilot who won from the seat.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON