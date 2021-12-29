‘Pinku and Bablu’: Why Rajasthan cops set up SIT to track down 70 stolen donkeys

JAIPUR: A special investigation team has been set up by the police in a Rajasthan village 300km from state capital Jaipur to trace 70 donkeys stolen from cattle rearers over the past week or so, police said on Wednesday.

The team, led by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Hanumangarh district’s Khuiyan police station, was formed after the police, which was facing pressure from residents of Devasar village, initially claimed to have ‘recovered’ 15 donkeys.

But the bunch of protesting complainants - they camped outside the police station on Tuesday evening to prod the police to act - declined to accept these donkeys, said Khuiyan station house officer Vijendra Sharma.

It turned out that the cattle rearers had a name for each of them. Names such as Pinku, Mohar and Bablu, said Sharma. And the 15-17 donkeys recovered by the police didn’t respond to any of them.

Sharma said they bluntly refused to accept them. And he had to set up the special team.

They eventually ended their dharna outside the police station after officers promised to find their donkeys within 15 days.

“A police team led by ASI and five constables are searching the missing donkeys,” the police officer said.

According to reports from Hanumangarh, the villagers told the police that each donkey was worth about ₹20,000, and the 70 donkeys, worth a princely sum of ₹14 lakh.

Rajasthan, which has a 500-year-old tradition of hosting a mega donkey fair in Jaipur district, has 23,000 donkeys that are mostly used by nomadic pastoralists in brick kilns for carrying bricks and pulling wheel carts.

The population of the beasts of burden in the country and Rajasthan has, however, declined steeply. Between 2012 and 2019, their population in the country fell by 61%, according to the Centre’s livestock census. In Rajasthan, the decline has been sharper; 70%.

Sharma said officers from his police station have sounded out people in the nearby villages to be careful about their livestock, especially donkeys, in view of the serial thefts.

