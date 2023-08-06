Drunk man kills elderly woman in Udaipur, claims he is incarnation of Lord Shiva

An inebriated man allegedly thrashed an 85-year-old woman to death in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said on Sunday.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place in Tarpal village under the Saira police station area on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media showing the man, 65, beating the elderly woman non-stop with an umbrella, killing her then and there.

Udaipur superintendent of police (SP) Bhuvan Bhushan said the key accused Pratap Singh, a resident of Gavri ka Bhilwara, has been arrested. Initially, it has been learnt that the accused attacked the woman under the influence of liquor, he added.

“The accused met the victim on the way to her house, he told her that he is the incarnation of Lord Shiva and he would give her a new life and suddenly started beating her,” said SP Bhushan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, four persons, including the key accused, one other and two juvelines, who were present at the scene, have been detained for interrogation.

They were nabbed within hours after the incident, added the SP.

The two minors present at the scene tried to intervene, but the accused did not stop, he continued to bash the elderly woman with an umbrella while the minors filmed the scene and posted it on social media, the SP said.

In the video, the elderly woman can be seen pleading for mercy while another bystander asking him to refrain from his actions.

SP Bhushan informed that Sayra police got the information of the incident at around 7.30pm after the video went viral, following which a team led by station house officer Praveen Jukatawat rushed to the scene and initiated the investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A case has been filed and the accused has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3(2)(V) SC/ST Act, the body of the deceased woman has been shifted to the mortuary,” SP Bhushan said.