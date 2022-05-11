Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Internet suspended as murder triggers communal tensions in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
jaipur news

Internet suspended as murder triggers communal tensions in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu said they have arrested three prime accused and the role of others involved in the murder was also being probed
Communal violence earlier broke out in Jodhpur. (ANI)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:26 PM IST
BySachin Saini

Jaipur: The authorities in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Wednesday suspended the internet till Thursday as Hindu groups called for a bandh over the murder of a 20-year-old man amid a series of communal clashes in the state over the last month. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has supported the bandh call.

Additional police forces were deployed in the town following Adarsh Tapadia’s murder on Tuesday night over a dispute involving his brother.

Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu said they have arrested three prime accused and the role of others involved in the murder was also being probed. He added Tapadia was passing through the Sanganer area when his assailants on two bikes stopped and stabbed him to death.

Mahesh Khetani, a relative of Tapadia, said around seven to eight people attacked the 20-year-old. “He was killed due to enmity. We will not take his body for last rites till the accused are arrested. The family has demanded 50 lakh compensation.”

BJP lawmaker Vithal Shanker Avasthi said Tapadia’s family is demanding compensation and that all accused be arrested first before they claim the body.

RELATED STORIES

Communal violence earlier broke out over religious flags ahead of the Eid celebrations in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate last week. The situation was brought under control in the early hours on Tuesday with heavy deployment of the police before tensions escalated and prompted the authorities to suspend the internet services and impose a curfew. This was the latest in a series of communal clashes in Rajasthan.

Internet services were suspended in Bhilwara on May 5 amid communal tensions after two men were beaten and one of their bikes was set on fire. In April, communal clashes broke out in Karauli with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot blaming the BJP for communal tensions ahead of elections in the state next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP