After Jodhpur, internet suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara over fresh clashes

Internet services were on Thursday suspended for 24 hours in Bhilwara city of Rajasthan, informed district collector Ashish Modi, following an incident of violence in Sanganer area of the city last night. At least two persons were attacked by some unknown people while having food, news agency ANI reported quoting the district collector.

“Their bike was also set ablaze. We are investigating the matter,” he said. It is not clear as of yet if it was an incident of communal violence.

Over the past few weeks, several incidents of religious clashes have been reported across India, including in Rajasthan. Clashes broke out on Eid in Jodhpur, following which the authorities imposed a curfew in the district and also shut down the internet.

Several parts of the town were under curfew till Wednesday and the mobile internet service remained blocked, police said.

Rajasthan police have arrested nearly 100 people in connection with the Eid violence in Jodhpur. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for violence.

Last month, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan after incidents of stone pelting during a religious procession. 35 people were reportedly injured in the clashes, one of whom suffered critical injuries.

