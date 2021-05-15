Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Jaipur man stopped to help a woman on highway, was robbed by gang
Jaipur man stopped to help a woman on highway, was robbed by gang

Umrao Pareek alerted the Jaipur police when he found the gang at the same spot the day after he was robbed
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:27 PM IST
The Jaipur police have registered a case against a gang that poses as women to seeks help and robs their victims (Himanshy Vyas/HT Photo)

Jaipur: The Jaipur police were looking for a gang, which robbed and assaulted a man after posing as women at a dimly-lit stretch of a highway on the city’s outskirts on Tuesday.

Umrao Pareek, the man, said the robbers targeted him when he stopped his car on his way back home after work near a secluded bypass as he saw a person, who appeared to be a woman, seeking help

“As soon as I stopped, at least a dozen other men posing as women smashed the windows of my car and pelted me with stones. They also snatched my gold chain and looted 7,000 cash,” Pareek said.

Police have registered a case against the gang under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 379 (theft).

A police officer said they have stepped up night patrolling. “...men dressed in women’s attire have robbed someone. We are trying to retrieve the footage from CCTVs of the nearby areas,” said the officer.

Pareek said the gang members were ruthless and repeatedly hit him,” They hit me before taking away my cash and gold chain. I could not seek help from anywhere because it was a desolate stretch of the highway,” he said.

Pareek added he tried to resist. “Next day when I was passing through the same area, I spotted the same suspects... I quickly alerted the police about it. It is very unsafe now to pass from the same highway as the gang has many members and can quickly overpower anyone.”

