JEE aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota; 21st case this year

An 18-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to any undergraduate engineering courses, died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Saturday morning, police said.
The latest incident took the toll of similar incidents across Rajasthan’s coaching hubs to 21 this year- of which as many as 19 incidents took place in Kota, while one each in Sikar and Jaipur.
Last year, 27 students, preparing for various competitive examinations, died by suicide in the state.
According to the station house officer (SHO) of the Jawahar Nagar police station, Hari Narayan Sharma, the student from Madhya Pradesh, arrived in Kota in April and had been staying in a hostel accommodation in Kota’s Rajeev Gandhi Nagar area.