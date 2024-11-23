JEE aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota; 21st case this year

An 18-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to any undergraduate engineering courses, died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Saturday morning, police said. Last year, 27 students, preparing for various competitive examinations, died by suicide in the state. (Representative file photo)

The latest incident took the toll of similar incidents across Rajasthan’s coaching hubs to 21 this year- of which as many as 19 incidents took place in Kota, while one each in Sikar and Jaipur.

Last year, 27 students, preparing for various competitive examinations, died by suicide in the state.

According to the station house officer (SHO) of the Jawahar Nagar police station, Hari Narayan Sharma, the student from Madhya Pradesh, arrived in Kota in April and had been staying in a hostel accommodation in Kota’s Rajeev Gandhi Nagar area.

“On Saturday, he took the extreme step. Upon receiving the information, his hostel staff rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead,” said SHO.

The police also stated that no suicide note was found from his place so far.

“An FSL team was also called to examine the spot. His parents were also informed,” said Sharma.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290