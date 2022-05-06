Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jodhpur: Curfew in 10 areas of violence-hit city extended till 12am on May 8

The city has been under curfew ever since a communal violence broke out on the eve of Eid.
Curfew extended in Rajasthan's Jodhpur till 12 am of May 8.(ANI)
Updated on May 06, 2022 07:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The ongoing curfew in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was extended to 10 areas of the violence-hit city till 12am on March 8. The city has been under curfew ever since a communal violence broke out on the eve of Eid. An order was issued in this regard by the District Police Commissioner.

“In the context of the current situation, the curfew has been extended in 10 police station areas of the city. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 in the Jodhpur Commissionerate area. The date is extended till 12:00 midnight of 08.05.2022,” read the order.

Earlier in the day, the curfew was lifted for two hours from 8 am to allow people to buy essential commodities. The use of vehicles was not permitted during the relaxation as a precautionary measure a day after police carried out a flag march in the city on Thursday to maintain peace in the violence-hit areas.

A communal clash broke out in Jodhpur before Eid, forcing a continued curfew in Jaipur. A total of 211 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and 22 cases have been registered.

