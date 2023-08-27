Alwar judge files FIR over son’s ‘Rs.10,000 shoe’ being stolen from temple

A judge of a POCSO court in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Friday filed a first information report (FIR) at Jaipur’s Manak Chowk police station regarding the theft of a pair of shoes belonging to his son valued at Rs.10,000.

Judge Jagandra Agarwal alleged in the FIR that his son’s shoe were stolen from Brij Nidhi temple in Jaipur on Sunday (August 20) evening when his wife and son had gone there to visit a relative.

“My son Krishna took off his Rebook shoe, size no. 11, worth Rs.10,000 at the stairs while entering the temple. But later he found it was not in place when they were leaving the temple at night. Some unknown person must have stolen it,” read the FIR.

The judge further urged the police to examine the CCTV footage installed at the main gate of the temple following which a probe was launched.

Manak Chowk Circle officer Hemant Kumar Jakhar said, “We are in the process of checking the footage. Further investigation is underway.”

A case was also filed under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

