close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Leopard mauls woman to death in Rajasthan’s Maruwas village

Leopard mauls woman to death in Rajasthan’s Maruwas village

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 01, 2023 07:20 PM IST

According to the police, the woman identified as Geeta Bheel had gone to the nearby forest along with her husband Pintu Bheel to cut dried grass when she was mauled by a leopard

A leopard killed a 26-year-old tribal woman in Maruwas village of Udaipur district in Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to the police, the woman identified as Geeta Bheel had gone to the nearby forest along with her husband Pintu Bheel to cut dried grass when she was mauled by a leopard.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

She came under attack as she went deep inside the forest, said police.

After a while, when Geeta did not return, Pintu went looking for her and spotted her lying in a pool of blood after over an hour.

Pintu raised an alarm, following which the villagers gathered in large numbers in the forest and also informed the police.

Upon being informed, a team from the Ghasa police station and officials from the forest department rushed to the incident spot, where they found her body.

According to the villagers, the leopard had been sighted earlier as well in the area. However, forest officials did not take them seriously, they said.

Meanwhile, the forest officials said that it is yet to be ascertained if the woman was killed by a leopard.

“We cannot say that the woman was been killed by a leopard,” Bhera Ram forest ranger Mavli said, adding that an investigation has been launched and things will be clear after the postmortem report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out