Light rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, brings respite from scorching heat

Light rain with thunderstorm lashed parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, bringing down mercury by one to eight degrees Celsius at several places, a MeT department spokesperson said.

According to the meteorological department, Jaisalmer was recorded the hottest place on Monday with 43.3 degrees Celsius. However, in Barmer, the maximum temperature dropped by 3.5 degrees Celsius compared to Sunday’s 40.7 degrees.

The mercury also dropped in other districts of the state. The maximum temperature was recorded 40 degrees each in Kota and Anta, 39.7 in Bikaner, 38.5 each in Bundi and Churu, 37.9 in Nagaur, 37 each in Bhilwara and Sawai Madhopur, 36.8 in Chittorgarh, 36.5 in Sikar, 35.9 in Sri Ganganagar and 33.8 degrees in Jaipur.

According to the spokesperson, during the last 24 hours, Pilani (Jhunjhunu) recorded 11.2 mm of rainfall, Mahuva (Dausa) 10 mm, Tapukada (Alwar) 9 mm, Chirawa (Jhunjhunu) 8 mm, Kota 0.2 mm, and Churu 0.4 mm.

He said that till evening on Monday, 14 mm of rainfall was recorded in Karauli, 2.5 mm in Dholpur, 1.5 mm in Alwar and Jaipur.

The department has warned of thunderstorm/strong winds in Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Baran, Dholpur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jaipur, Karauli, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar, Sikar, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh districts in the next 24 hours.

