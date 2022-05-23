Light rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, brings respite from scorching heat
Light rain with thunderstorm lashed parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, bringing down mercury by one to eight degrees Celsius at several places, a MeT department spokesperson said.
According to the meteorological department, Jaisalmer was recorded the hottest place on Monday with 43.3 degrees Celsius. However, in Barmer, the maximum temperature dropped by 3.5 degrees Celsius compared to Sunday’s 40.7 degrees.
The mercury also dropped in other districts of the state. The maximum temperature was recorded 40 degrees each in Kota and Anta, 39.7 in Bikaner, 38.5 each in Bundi and Churu, 37.9 in Nagaur, 37 each in Bhilwara and Sawai Madhopur, 36.8 in Chittorgarh, 36.5 in Sikar, 35.9 in Sri Ganganagar and 33.8 degrees in Jaipur.
According to the spokesperson, during the last 24 hours, Pilani (Jhunjhunu) recorded 11.2 mm of rainfall, Mahuva (Dausa) 10 mm, Tapukada (Alwar) 9 mm, Chirawa (Jhunjhunu) 8 mm, Kota 0.2 mm, and Churu 0.4 mm.
He said that till evening on Monday, 14 mm of rainfall was recorded in Karauli, 2.5 mm in Dholpur, 1.5 mm in Alwar and Jaipur.
The department has warned of thunderstorm/strong winds in Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Baran, Dholpur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jaipur, Karauli, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar, Sikar, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh districts in the next 24 hours.
BJP to fete beneficiaries of welfare schemes to mark eight years of Modi government
The Bharatiya Janata Party will felicitate beneficiaries of various welfare schemes being run by the party's governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh as part of celebrations timed with the completion of eight years of the Modi regime. The BJP will celebrate its eighth anniversary of being in power at the Centre this month.
Lucknow: Season’s first major storm brings relief from heat and the usual woes, too
Thunderstorm with gusty winds blowing at 60-70 km per hour and hour-long moderate rainfall of 20.6 mm lashed Lucknow on Monday, bringing relief from the heatwave but also causing waterlogging and power outages in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department, this is the first moderate-to-high intensity storm of the season, as March and April only recorded dry thunder spells. Owing to rain, five flights were delayed.
Uttar Pradesh government to hold second apprenticeship mela on May 30
The second apprenticeship mela by the state government will be organised in all 75 nodal ITIs across the state on May 30, said special secretary of vocational education and skill development, Harikesh Chaurasia. He said that MSME, the employment department and the district administration will jointly work to make the fair a success. Chaurasia said that 10,600 youth benefitted from the last apprenticeship fair.
Prayagraj: Four including two boys drown in ponds
Two boys aged 9 years drowned in a pond while taking a bath at Binaika village under Aaspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning. According to reports, Lalmani's son Jignesh and Siyaram's son Shani both aged nine years went to take bath at a pond in the village at around 10am. The duo went into deep water and started drowning. Their bodies were sent for post mortem examination, police said.
Development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya put on fast track
The development of 84-kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya that was designated as national highway by the Union ministry of road transport and highways has been put on fast track. The 84-kosi parikrama marg will also be known as NH-227B. According to officials, the two-lane path will be 45-m wide with one lane being around 22.5 meters. There are three parikramas in Ayodhya— 84-kosi, 14-kosi and 5-kosi.
