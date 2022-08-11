Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan

Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan

jaipur news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 11:01 PM IST
Lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan: The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691).
A volunteer fumigates at a cow shelter as a preventive measure against the lumpy virus on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on July 30. (AFP File Photo)
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said.

The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.Of the 310,460 animals that were infected in the state, over 268649 have been treated.

“The state will soon issue guidelines for the vaccination, which will be started from non-infected districts. We have demanded 20 lakh vaccines from GoI (government of India), of which 2 lakh will be received in next three-days,” he said.

The viral disease is spread by bloodsucking insects, certain species of flies and through contaminated food and water. The disease causes acute fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation, soft blister-like nodules all over the body, marked reduction in milk yield, difficulty in eating, and sometimes, also leads to the animal’s death. The mortality rate for the contagion is 1.5%.

RELATED STORIES

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said adequate arrangements are being made at every level for the treatment and prevention of epidemics such as lumpy skin disease spread in the cattle. “Approval has been given to fill 500 posts on a temporary basis in the districts affected with the disease, which include 200 posts of doctors,” he said.

The chief minister said the infection spread rapidly in animals in many districts, but expressed confidence that the administration will be able to control it soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP