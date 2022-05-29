Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man arrested at Jaipur airport with 2.3-kg gold hidden in clothes-press
Man arrested at Jaipur airport with 2.3-kg gold hidden in clothes-press


Representational image.
Published on May 29, 2022 11:08 PM IST
PTI |

A man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport with 2.3 kg gold, concealed in a clothes-press, upon his arrival from Muscat on Sunday, a customs official said.

While scanning the checked-in baggage of the passenger, the image of a dark object was noticed.

When the passenger denied possessing such an item, the bag was opened and the clothes-press was found whose gold-made pressure plate was covered with a steel plate, according to an official statement.

The smuggled gold weighed 2331.800 grams and was valued at over 1.22 crore, the official said, adding the gold has been seized and the accused arrested. 

Topics
gold jaipur rajasthan
