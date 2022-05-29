Man arrested at Jaipur airport with 2.3-kg gold hidden in clothes-press

A man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport with 2.3 kg gold, concealed in a clothes-press, upon his arrival from Muscat on Sunday, a customs official said.

While scanning the checked-in baggage of the passenger, the image of a dark object was noticed.

When the passenger denied possessing such an item, the bag was opened and the clothes-press was found whose gold-made pressure plate was covered with a steel plate, according to an official statement.

The smuggled gold weighed 2331.800 grams and was valued at over ₹1.22 crore, the official said, adding the gold has been seized and the accused arrested.

