Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Man arrested in Rajasthan for making indecent remarks against late CDS Rawat
jaipur news

Man arrested in Rajasthan for making indecent remarks against late CDS Rawat

The accused Javed Khan aged 21 made derogatory remarks against the late CDS General Bipin Rawat on social media. Police said four teams were formed to trace the accused.
Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat being taken to the Brar Square crematorium from his residence in New Delhi on Friday, December 10, 2021.(HT Photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:23 AM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly making indecent remarks against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who along with 12 others were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

“The accused Javed Khan (21), a resident of Nazarbag road in the city, was arrested on Thursday,” SHO Kotwali police station of Tonk, Jitendra Singh said.

Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against General Bipin Rawat on social media, he said.

Four teams were formed to trace the accused, the officer said.

The accused was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bipin rawat general bipin rawat
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP