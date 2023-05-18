23-year-old man beheaded in Rajasthan’s Jalore

BARMER: A 23-year-old man was beheaded in Jalore district’s Padardi village by his neighbour who brandished the severed head for a few minutes before throwing it by the roadside and fleeing from the spot, police said on Thursday.

Villagers demanding action against the man who allegedly beheaded another villagers in Jalore district

The accused, identified as Shanklaram Bheel, was arrested by the police after villagers protested the gruesome murder on Wednesday evening and allowed the police to take his body from the spot for an autopsy only after they took the accused into custody.

Jalore additional superintendent of police Rameshwarlal Meghwal confirmed the murder. The accused has been arrested and the murder weapon, an axe, has been seized, he said.

Police have declined to speak on the motive for the murder, saying it was a matter of investigation. An officer said a personal rivalry between the two was the trigger but did not elaborate.

Police said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the criminal procedure code have also been imposed in the area and mobile internet has been suspended to ensure peace in the region.

The accused and the victim, Kishore Singh, are from the same village.

Police said the incident took place at about 6.30pm on Wednesday when Kishore Singh was out on a walk. According to witnesses, Shanklaram Bheel approached him from behind and attacked him with an axe. Once Singh was dead, the accused walked with the severed head for about 150metres before throwing it away.

