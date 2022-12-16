Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man charred to death as car catches fire in Rajasthan's Banswara

jaipur news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 09:42 PM IST

The incident occurred near Rishi Kunj Colony on Ratlam Road.

Car catches fire in Rajasthan's Banswara district.(ANI Photo)
PTI |

A government school teacher was charred to death inside his car which caught fire in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Rishi Kunj Colony on Ratlam Road, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Jain (36), a resident of Bhimpur, they said.

Jain was posted as a teacher at Ghanakshari government school, police said, adding he was on his way to school when the car caught fire.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

