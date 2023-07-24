Man surrenders after killing his wife over dowry in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

A man surrendered to police after allegedly killing his 24-year-old wife at Deeg in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur late on Sunday as her family apparently failed to meet his dowry demands.

Police said Nitesh Kumar surrendered and told police that he killed his wife. (Getty Images)

Yadram, a resident of Deeg’s Harijan Colony, registered a complaint alleging his daughter was killed over dowry. The complaint said his daughters Payal and Priti were married to brothers Nitesh Kumar and Abhishek Kumar in February 2022 and that their in-laws tortured them for dowry.

“I spent ₹20 lakh for the wedding of my daughters and provided everything,” Yadram said in his complaint. He said Payal was living with them but her in-laws took her back on Sunday. “Around 11pm on the same day, Payal called and informed us that their in-laws were assaulting Priti.” He added Priti was admitted to a hospital where she died.

Nagendra Singh, a police officer, said Nitesh Kumar surrendered and told police that he killed his wife. He added police handed over Priti’s body to her family after a post-mortem. “Police have started an investigation.”

