Media in country working under govt's pressure: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the media in the country is working under pressure and it should be a matter of concern.

“Media should expose the truth with facts and show a mirror to the government, irrespective of the party in power, so that the people in the ruling dispensation get to know about it, but the media today is under complete pressure,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the owners of the media houses are under pressure fearing Income tax, ED raids.

Addressing the foundation laying ceremony of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, he said that for a healthy democracy, it is necessary that the media of the country should be free, fair, strong, and aware.

“Journalism plays a big role in correcting the atmosphere in the country. It was there during the freedom struggle and the responsibility has increased in the present time,” he said.

He alleged that the central government has put the media forward (to carry out its agenda), while the government itself is behind.

“Journalism is considered to be the fourth pillar of democracy. The time has come to protect the fourth pillar. It is in crisis. The media of the country is scared, whether one believes it or not,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehlot said that there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country.

He said if democracy is not protected, then the country will have to face great challenges in the coming times.

“The development of any country depends on peace, harmony, brotherhood and non-violence. Today the atmosphere is very dangerous, no one knows in which direction the country is going and in which direction the country will go,” he added.