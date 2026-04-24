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Merchant navy officer from Rajasthan on container vessel seized by Iran, says family

Merchant navy officer from Rajasthan on container vessel seized by Iran, says family

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 10:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, An India-bound container vessel was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz, with a merchant navy officer from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district among the crew, his family said on Friday.

Merchant navy officer from Rajasthan on container vessel seized by Iran, says family

The vessel, identified as 'Epaminondes', was intercepted while heading towards India, and vice captain Sanjay Mahar , a resident of Sadhbhavana Nagar in Sri Ganganagar, is among the 21 crew members on board.

Speaking to his family, Sanjay Mahar said the crew is safe but described tense moments during the incident.

"There was firing from the Iranian side while they were crossing the Strait of Hormuz. All crew members immediately moved to a safe location inside the ship," Sanjay's father Om Prakash Mahar said.

The ship, sailing under the Liberian flag, had been waiting near the strait for the past three to four days for clearance to proceed to Mundra port in Gujarat.

"Firing began as soon as the vessel moved," Mahar said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Merchant navy officer from Rajasthan on container vessel seized by Iran, says family
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Merchant navy officer from Rajasthan on container vessel seized by Iran, says family
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