Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Minimum temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan
jaipur news

Minimum temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan

Weather officials said a western disturbance will be active in some parts of northwest India from December 24, while another will be active from December 26.
Fatehpur, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Bhilwara and Dabok recorded minimum temperatures of 5.4, 6.4, 6.6, 7.1, 7.2 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST
PTI |

There was a spike in minimum temperatures in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with the mercury in Karauli setting at five degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

Fatehpur, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Bhilwara and Dabok recorded minimum temperatures of 5.4, 6.4, 6.6, 7.1, 7.2 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Weather officials said a western disturbance will be active in some parts of northwest India from December 24, while another will be active from December 26.

"Due to the effect of the system, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with thundershowers at isolated places in the northern and adjoining areas of the state from December 26 to 28," a meteorological department official said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP