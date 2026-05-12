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More doctors, nursing staff suspended over Kota C-section deaths

More doctors, nursing staff suspended over Kota C-section deaths

Published on: May 12, 2026 11:41 pm IST
PTI |
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Kota May 12 The Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended two more doctors and two nursing staff, while show-cause notices were issued to the superintendents of Kota's JK Lone Hospital and New Medical College Hospital over the deaths of postpartum women and reported infections.

More doctors, nursing staff suspended over Kota C-section deaths

Authorities have been taking action against those found responsible, while a fair and thorough investigation continues, officials said.

Four women, two each at NMCH and JK Lone Hospital, died after developing complications following a caesarean delivery.

Dr Badrilal and Dr Khushboo Meena of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at New Medical College, Kota were suspended with immediate effect for "negligence in treatment and supervision".

JK Lone Hospital nursing officer Pinki Khinchi and NMCH nursing officer Meenakshi Meena were also suspended with immediate effect.

Show-cause notices have been issued to JK Lone Hospital Superintendent Dr Nirmala Sharma and NMCH Superintendent Dr Ashutosh Sharma over alleged negligence in discharging administrative and supervisory responsibilities in the matter.

If their replies to the notices are not found satisfactory, disciplinary action will also be taken against them, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Jaipur / More doctors, nursing staff suspended over Kota C-section deaths
Home / Cities / Jaipur / More doctors, nursing staff suspended over Kota C-section deaths
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