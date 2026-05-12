Kota May 12 The Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended two more doctors and two nursing staff, while show-cause notices were issued to the superintendents of Kota's JK Lone Hospital and New Medical College Hospital over the deaths of postpartum women and reported infections.

More doctors, nursing staff suspended over Kota C-section deaths

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Authorities have been taking action against those found responsible, while a fair and thorough investigation continues, officials said.

Four women, two each at NMCH and JK Lone Hospital, died after developing complications following a caesarean delivery.

Dr Badrilal and Dr Khushboo Meena of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at New Medical College, Kota were suspended with immediate effect for "negligence in treatment and supervision".

JK Lone Hospital nursing officer Pinki Khinchi and NMCH nursing officer Meenakshi Meena were also suspended with immediate effect.

Show-cause notices have been issued to JK Lone Hospital Superintendent Dr Nirmala Sharma and NMCH Superintendent Dr Ashutosh Sharma over alleged negligence in discharging administrative and supervisory responsibilities in the matter.

If their replies to the notices are not found satisfactory, disciplinary action will also be taken against them, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajasthan principal secretary Gayatri Rathore conducted inspections at both hospitals and reviewed maternal and child healthcare services, treatment systems and medical arrangements, and also addressed a meeting of medical officers from across the Kota division. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajasthan principal secretary Gayatri Rathore conducted inspections at both hospitals and reviewed maternal and child healthcare services, treatment systems and medical arrangements, and also addressed a meeting of medical officers from across the Kota division. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rathore directed the principal of New Medical College to issue SOPs within the next two days regarding hospital procedures, blood transfusion and patient treatment records based on the suggestions given by specialist doctors. She also instructed authorities to ensure strict compliance once the SOPs are issued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rathore directed the principal of New Medical College to issue SOPs within the next two days regarding hospital procedures, blood transfusion and patient treatment records based on the suggestions given by specialist doctors. She also instructed authorities to ensure strict compliance once the SOPs are issued. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She gave clear instructions that treatment protocols in ICUs, operation theatres and emergency units must be strictly followed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She gave clear instructions that treatment protocols in ICUs, operation theatres and emergency units must be strictly followed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rathore added that there should be no negligence in infection control, regular sterilisation, post-operative monitoring and medicine distribution systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rathore added that there should be no negligence in infection control, regular sterilisation, post-operative monitoring and medicine distribution systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said that the state government is fully sensitive towards patient safety and quality healthcare services. To prevent recurrence of such incidents in future, accountability is being fixed in hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that the state government is fully sensitive towards patient safety and quality healthcare services. To prevent recurrence of such incidents in future, accountability is being fixed in hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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