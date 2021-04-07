Home / Cities / Jaipur News / NCW chairperson discusses police's role in women safety with Rajasthan DGP
jaipur news

NCW chairperson discusses police's role in women safety with Rajasthan DGP

National Commission for Women's (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma highlighted the need for a state commission in order to ensure proper communication between NCW and Rajasthan government.
ANI | , Jaipur
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 01:58 PM IST
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma.(PTI)

National Commission for Women's (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday held a meeting with Rajasthan Director-General of Police (DGP) M L Lather and discussed issues related to women safety in the state including the status of pending complaints.

The NCW chief was briefed about the status of the complaints and various functions of the Rajasthan police.

After the meeting with the DGP, the NCW chairperson spoke to ANI and said: "The police work when a crime happens but prevention of such crimes is the responsibility of the state government. I believe the state government is lacking in doing so. My office is trying to make an appointment with the chief minister to discuss the concerns about such incidents."

"The state government has to work on social issues for women. There are several things that need to be monitored by the state government and not by the police. Police can only work on its level," she added.

She further highlighted the need for a state commission in order to ensure proper communication between NCW and Rajasthan government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

16 inmates throw chilli powder in eyes of guards, flee from Rajasthan jail

Around 70 including students test positive for Covid-19 at IIT-Jodhpur

Rajasthan has immense potential in the field of solar energy: Ashok Gehlot

52 IIT-Jodhpur students who returned to attend practical classes test positive

According to Sharma, information about several crime cases did not reach the NCW.

"The information about several cases that have been registered by the police did not reach us. Also, there is some communication problem at the Superintendent of Police- level so we will try to send the copy of reports directly to the DGP regarding the complaints reported to us," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ncw
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP