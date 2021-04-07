NCW chairperson discusses police's role in women safety with Rajasthan DGP

National Commission for Women's (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday held a meeting with Rajasthan Director-General of Police (DGP) M L Lather and discussed issues related to women safety in the state including the status of pending complaints.

The NCW chief was briefed about the status of the complaints and various functions of the Rajasthan police.

After the meeting with the DGP, the NCW chairperson spoke to ANI and said: "The police work when a crime happens but prevention of such crimes is the responsibility of the state government. I believe the state government is lacking in doing so. My office is trying to make an appointment with the chief minister to discuss the concerns about such incidents."

"The state government has to work on social issues for women. There are several things that need to be monitored by the state government and not by the police. Police can only work on its level," she added.

She further highlighted the need for a state commission in order to ensure proper communication between NCW and Rajasthan government.

According to Sharma, information about several crime cases did not reach the NCW.

"The information about several cases that have been registered by the police did not reach us. Also, there is some communication problem at the Superintendent of Police- level so we will try to send the copy of reports directly to the DGP regarding the complaints reported to us," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON