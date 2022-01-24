Night temps dip by few degrees in parts of Rajasthan

Night temperatures dipped by a few degrees in parts of Rajasthan, and Chittorgarh was the coldest place in the state at 3.3 degrees Celsius, a meteorological report issued on Monday said.

Karauli recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, it said.

Sikar and Bhilwara recorded minimums of 4 degrees Celsius while night temperatures were 4.4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur and Anta, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 5.6 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 6.1 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali, 6.2 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 7.1 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 7.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani, according to the report.

The weather remained mainly dry during the last 24 hours.

The metrological department has predicted cold wave conditions and fog at several places in the state during the next 48 hours.