No govt benefits, penalties for unvaccinated in Rajasthan, orders Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government will soon make it compulsory for residents of the state to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday, declaring that people who refuse to get vaccinated will not be eligible for benefits under government schemes and may also have to pay fines.

Gehlot, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state against the backdrop of mounting concern over the Omicron variant, also set a January 31, 2022 target to ensure 100% coverage for all adults. Rajasthan health secretary Vaibhav Galaria said 88.5% of the eligible population in the state has been administered the first dose, and 71.5% population is double vaccinated.

Rajasthan has reported 22 cases of the Omicron variant in the state and has started sending all Covid positive samples for genome sequencing.

According to a statement issued by the government after Gehlot’s review meeting, the chief minister cited the decision of Punjab government not to pay salaries to its employees who don’t get the jab. Tamil Nadu has also made vaccination mandatory for all government employees.

“A list of those not taking the vaccine should be prepared and their names should be removed from the list of government scheme beneficiaries,” the government statement said, quoting the chief minister.

A penalty can also be imposed for not getting vaccinated as is being done for not wearing a mask, Gehlot said after a meeting to review . Rajasthan has made wearing mask mandatory under the state version of Epidemic Control Act, 2020 and has prescribed fine of ₹200 for first offence and ₹500 for subsequent ones.

“The state government will ensure that no one refuses vaccinated. Guidelines will also be issued soon to make vaccination mandatory. By January 31, 2022, the second dose of vaccines must be administered and the district collectors should ensure 100% (double dose) vaccination,” Ashok Gehlot added.

Several states have re-introduced restrictions in view of the increasing cases of Covid infections including night curfews and barring people who have not been vaccinated from public spaces.

Gehlot said the Rajasthan government hadn’t withdrawn its previous notification imposing night curfew and will start enforcing its compliance.

“The night curfew is already there in Rajasthan. We haven’t withdrawn it, but over time, we became lenient. The night curfew is there from 11pm to 5 am, which needs to be enforced,” he said.

“The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in many countries of the world. In such a situation, the people of the state should follow the Covid protocol and night curfew effectively. Otherwise, the state government will take strict steps against offenders,” said Gehlot.

The chief minister also nudged the central government to quickly decide in favour of a booster dose.

The central government should seriously consider administering of the vaccine’s booster dose to people above 60 years of age and frontline workers, and start vaccinating children also.

Senior pulmonologist Dr Virdrendra Choudhary described the government decision to make vaccination mandatory as “an important step”.

“Someone saying not getting vaccinated is his choice but he can be dangerous and act as a spreader. This variant, omicron spreads very fast and one cannot be allowed to endanger others’ life,” he said.

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said, mandatory vaccination “is a good step and in the interest of the people.”

