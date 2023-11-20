‘Nothing important for Congress than corruption, dynasty, appeasement’: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said nothing is more important for the Congress than corruption, dynasty and appeasement, while for the BJP the people and development are a priority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Pali on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally in Rajashtan’s Pali, Modi said the state has an important role in making a developed India and it needs a government that gives priority to development.

“Unfortunately, in the last five years, the Congress has pushed Rajasthan back in terms of development. Nothing is more important for the Congress government than corruption, dynasty and appeasement,” Modi said,

Accusing the government of appeasement, he said people of Rajasthan have borne the brunt of it for five years with criminals and anti-national elements becoming emboldened. “It is important to teach a lesson to the Congress which has such a deprave mentality,” he said.

Modi also hit out at the “INDI alliance” (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“A leader of the Ghamnadiya gathbandhan, who is Bihar CM, used derogatory language on the floor of the House against a former CM who belongs to the Dalit community. The Bihar CM feels happy to abuse the former CM because he is from the most backward class… and no Congress leader spoke up against this or said it was wrong. In Rajasthan, the Congress leaders have turned a blind eye to atrocities against Dalits,” he said.

Taking a dig at chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Modi said, “I have heard that the CM who refers to himself as jadugar is so peeved by reports of his loss (in elections) … people say that he has put a ban on reports about the lal diary and money found in lockers in Ganpati Plaza (Jaipur)… he is pressurising the media to publish false news and bury real news, this is the game Gehlot is playing,” he said.

Modi added, “Congress is giving money and getting false new published about a wave in its favour when people have vowed to sink its ship… Jadugar sahab your jadu (magic) cannot hide the truth about your black money, it can’t save you from your sins. Your magic won’t work on those youth whose futures you sold through paper leaks, it won’t work on those government employees whom you looted and harassed for transfers and postings.”

Referring to the women’s reservation. Modi said since the bill has been passed by the BJP government, the “INDI alliance” leaders are making derogatory comments against women.

“Bihar CM used insulting words against women in the state assembly but not one single Congress leader spoke up. This is the real face of the Congress which the people of Rajasthan know well.”

Modi criticised Gehlot for stating that women filed false rape complaints with police. He said a minister close to Gehlot also justified atrocities on women by saying this happens because Rajasthan is a land of men. “The minister seems to have several lal diaries so he got a ticket (for elections). Congress leaders in Delhi, too, are listening to the jadugar,” he said. Gehlot is often referred to as jadugar in popular parlance in Rajasthan.

Outlining the steps taken by the BJP government for the middle class, Modi said when the Congress was in power in Delhi, it used to tax income upwards of ₹2 lakhs, however, the BJP has given relief and there is no tax on income up to Rs7 lakh. He said the reduction in direct tax after 2014 has led to savings of ₹2.5 lakh crore for middle class families.

He spoke about the Jan Aushadhi Kendras started by the Centre where medicines are available at 80 percent discount, saying this too had helped take the load off middle class families.

He said petrol price would be reviewed if the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan and the Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers would be doubled to ₹12,000.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the BJP has no work to show for its nine-year tenure and is making baseless allegations. “People appreciate the work done by the Congress, the relief provided to all sections and the welfare schemes launched by the chief minister, and they are supporting the Congress.”

