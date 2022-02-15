Over 4 lakh youths given unemployed allowance in Rajasthan in one year: Govt

Rajasthan government has provided benefits to 4.02 lakh unemployed youths under Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna from February 2019 to January 2022, the state assembly was told on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the question of BJP MLA Anita Bhadel during the Question Hour in the House, Minister of State for Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Ashok Chandna said that as on February 1, 2022, a total of 16.54 lakh unemployed were registered in the state.

Out of these, a total of 13.64 lakh are registered graduate and post-graduate unemployed candidates, the minister said.

He said that out of the registered unemployed, 6.11 lakh unemployed youth applied for unemployment allowance under Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna. Out of which a total of 4.02 lakh candidates have been benefitted till January 31, 2022.

The Minister informed the House that consent was obtained from 7,623 candidates for skill training and 31,525 for internship. He said that ₹1346.34 crore was spent in the scheme from March 2019 to January 31, 2022 and ₹503.81 crore was spent in the financial year 2019-20.

Chandna said that under the scheme, maximum 2 lakh registered graduates and eligible candidates would be benefitted by giving unemployment allowance in a year.

He said that the government proposes to give unemployment allowance to the eligible unemployed youths. At present, in this scheme, the maximum number of beneficiaries in the entire state at a time is two lakh.

