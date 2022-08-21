Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 80 arrested after police raids resort in Jaipur

jaipur news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 10:12 PM IST

The arrests were made after a team of Jaipur police raided the Saipura bagh palace on Saturday night where the accused were gambling, a senior police official said.

Those arrested also include an inspector of Karnataka Police and Tehsildar posted in Bengaluru. (iStock) (Representation purpose)
PTI | , Jaipur

As many as 84 people, including 13 women were arrested for illegal gambling after police raided a resort in Jaisinghpura khor area here, officials said on Sunday.

Those arrested also include an inspector of Karnataka Police and Tehsildar posted in Bengaluru.

The arrests were made after a team of Jaipur police raided the Saipura bagh palace on Saturday night where the accused were gambling, a senior police official said.

"9 hukka, 44 bottles of IMFL, 66 beer bottles, 14 luxury cars, one truck and 23.78 lakh in cash were also recovered," additional commissioner of Jaipur Police Ajaypal Lamba said.

"The accused are from different states including Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra etc," police said.

